Stevenson rushed 13 times for 30 yards and brought in two of five targets for three yards in the Patriots' 22-18 loss to the Bengals on Saturday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one.

Stevenson overcome his questionable designation due to an ankle injury, but he ultimately came up small for both the Patriots and fantasy managers in a critical spot. Stevenson was stymied by the Bengals' tough run defense consistently, and his fumble on Cincinnati's eight-yard line with under a minute remaining helped make New England's ultimately unsuccessful comeback attempt that much more difficult. Stevenson could be rejoined by backfield mate Damien Harris (thigh) for a Week 17 home matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Jan. 1, which would dampen his overall fantasy prospects.