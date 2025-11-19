default-cbs-image
Stevenson (toe) participated in practice Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Stevenson's ability to practice was expected, though it remains to be seen if he was limited or will be deemed a full participant. The running back has missed three straight games, but his presence at Wednesday's session suggests that he could be available Sunday against the Bengals.

