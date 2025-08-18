Stevenson (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports.

Stevenson, who didn't play in this past Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, had been managing an unspecified injury that wasn't considered significant, and the running back's return to the field Monday aligns with that, though Callahan notes that Stevenson was sporting a non-contact jersey during the session. With that in mind, it's unclear if Stevenson will be available for Thursday's exhibition finale against the Giants.