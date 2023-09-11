Stevenson rushed the ball 12 times for 25 yards in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles. He added six receptions on six targets for 64 yards.

Stevenson led the Patriots' backfield in workload, racking up 18 total touches as compared to Ezekiel Elliott's 12. Neither produced much on the ground -- Elliott was more efficient -- but Stevenson shined as a pass catcher, particularly late in the game as New England was trying to catch up on the scoreboard. The split in workload between the backfield duo will be worth watching, but Stevenson should find slightly more room to work with in a Week 2 matchup against the Dolphins.