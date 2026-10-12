Stevenson carried the ball 13 times for 64 yards and a touchdown and caught all three of his targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 45-17 rout of the Raiders.

There was some question whether Stevenson would even be active for this one after a knee issue limited his practice participation during the week, but the veteran was the clear top option in the Patriots' backfield as TreVeyon Henderson managed just 38 scrimmage yards on five touches. Stevenson's longest gain went for 20 yards en route to a season high in rushing yards, and he punched in a five-yard TD in the first quarter that put New England in the lead for good at 14-7. Stevenson will look to keep rolling in a Week 6 tilt against the Jets.