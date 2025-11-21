Stevenson (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals after practicing fully Friday.

Stevenson logged limited practices Wednesday and Thursday, but his full participation in Friday's session has the running back trending toward a return to action after having missed three straight games. Supporting that notion is that coach Mike Vrabel noted of Stevenson on Friday, "I would say there wasn't many restrictions and that he responded well to the practice. I would say that as long as there are not any setbacks here, he'd be in line to play" Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports. In that scenario, Stevenson would be in line to rejoin a backfield time-share with TreVeyon Henderson, who combined for five total TDs over New England's last two contests. Prior to sustaining his toe injury, Stevenson carried 83 times for 279 yards and three TDs, while adding 16 catches (on 19 targets) for 169 yards over the course of eight games.