Stevenson carried the ball twice for four yards and failed to catch his only target in Friday's preseason game against the Panthers.

Damien Harris, Ty Montgomery and Stevenson rotated through the offense during the first half, but the latter's performance lagged behind the other two as Harris averaged 6.0 yards a carry on his limited touches, while Montgomery found his way into the end zone. Stevenson is coming off an impressive rookie season and has been touted as a breakout candidate with the potential to encroach on Harris' early-down role while also seeing snaps on passing downs, but as in years past the Patriots' backfield could be a true committee in 2022, which would make it difficult to trust any of the three main backs on a weekly basis. Per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, coach Bill Belichick indicated after the game all his healthy starters would be available for New England's preseason finale next week against the Raiders, so there will be one more chance for the coaching staff to provide some clarity on how Stevenson and the rest of the RB crew will be deployed in the regular season.