Stevenson rushed 15 times for 26 yards and caught all six of his targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Jets.

Stevenson was out-gained 65-26 on the ground by Damien Harris, but the former led the team in receiving yards and had a 21-10 edge in touches over Harris, maintaining his role as the top option in New England's backfield. With the score tied at three late in the third quarter, Stevenson was bottled up for no gain on a 4th-and-3 rushing attempt, which was emblematic of his struggles en route to notching a season-low 1.7 yards per rushing attempt against the stout Jets front. Stevenson should remain a key cog in both the rushing and passing aspects of New England's offense against the Vikings on Thanksgiving.