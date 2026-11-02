Stevenson carried the ball 19 times for 82 yards and caught all three of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Dolphins.

With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) unavailable, Stevenson led the Patriots in rushing yards and scrimmage yards, although he wasn't able to get into the end zone. His 19 totes and 82 rushing yards were both season highs. The veteran back's workload in Week 9 against the Packers will depend somewhat on Henderson's health, but Stevenson appears to be Mike Vrabel's most trusted option in the backfield, and through eight games he's on pace to top 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time since 2022.