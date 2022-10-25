Stevenson rushed the ball 11 times for 39 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 33-14 loss to the Bears. He added eight receptions for 59 yards.

Stevenson accounted for 11 of the team's 14 carries by running backs, despite the return of Damien Harris. Game script may have played a role in the backfield split, as the Patriots surprisingly trailed for the entire second half. However, Stevenson also gave the team no reason to shift work elsewhere, as he accounted for three plays of 10 or more yards -- all of which came on receptions. However, Stevenson also made an impact on the ground, tallying one of New England's two touchdowns with a four-yard scamper midway through the second quarter. Harris could see more work in positive game script, but Stevenson appears to have the inside track to lead the backfield.