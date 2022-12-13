Stevenson (ankle) returned to Monday's game in Arizona, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
Stevenson wasn't sidelined long, but Kevin Harris rumbled in for a 14-yard touchdown while Stevenson was getting his ankle checked out on the sideline. New England will likely go run-heavy for the rest of the game with top two wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (head) both unavailable.
