Stevenson (ankle) returned to Monday's game in Arizona, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

Stevenson wasn't sidelined long, but Kevin Harris rumbled in for a 14-yard touchdown while Stevenson was getting his ankle checked out on the sideline. New England will likely go run-heavy for the rest of the game with top two wide receivers Jakobi Meyers (concussion) and DeVante Parker (head) both unavailable.

