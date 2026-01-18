Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Returns to action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Stevenson (eye) returned to Sunday's divisional-round game against the Texans, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Stevenson had exited the game due to an eye issue, but was eventually able to return. He'll return to share backfield work versus Houston with fellow RB TreVeyon Henderson.
