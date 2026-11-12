Stevenson (knee) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant.

Stevenson's participation may come as a surprise after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the running back was likely to miss a few weeks. The Patriots have a Week 11 bye, but first they'll face the Lions in Munich this Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET. Corey Kiner is next up as New England's lead runner if Stevenson doesn't play. Patriots wideout DeMario Douglas told reporters that Stevenson hopes to play, per Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.