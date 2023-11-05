Stevenson rushed nine times for 87 yards and a touchdown while catching four of six targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Commanders.

Stevenson came in without a run longer than 15 yards this season, but he broke free for a 64-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to give the Patriots a 14-10 lead. Despite Stevenson's effectiveness, New England curiously went with a pass-heavy approach, as Mac Jones threw the ball 44 times for just 220 yards. Ezekiel Elliott had just 32 scrimmage yards on six carries and five targets, so Stevenson remains New England's primary backfield option heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Colts in Frankfurt.