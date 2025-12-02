Stevenson rushed 12 times for 40 yards and secured all three targets for 40 yards in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.

Stevenson saw one more carry than TreVeyon Henderson in the run-heavy gameplan, but he finished with 27 fewer yards. However, Stevenson was the more effective receiver of the two thanks to his co-game-high 36-yard reception, which helped the veteran to his second-highest receiving yardage total of the campaign. Stevenson doubled his Week 12 workload on the ground, but Henderson likely remains the No. 1 option heading into a Week 15 home clash on Sunday, Dec. 14 against the Bills following a Week 14 bye.