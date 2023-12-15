Stevenson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Stevenson hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle and now will miss a second straight game. Ezekiel Elliott played 91 percent of snaps in last Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers, taking 29 touches for 140 yards and a touchdown on a night when QB Bailey Zappe was the only other Patriot with a rush attempt. Stevenson's next chance to play is Sun., Dec. 24 against the Broncos (Week 16).
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Misses another practice•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Still not practicing•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Expected to miss multiple weeks•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Listed as DNP on Monday's estimate•