Stevenson (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Stevenson hasn't practiced since injuring his ankle and now will miss a second straight game. Ezekiel Elliott played 91 percent of snaps in last Thursday's 21-18 win over the Steelers, taking 29 touches for 140 yards and a touchdown on a night when QB Bailey Zappe was the only other Patriot with a rush attempt. Stevenson's next chance to play is Sun., Dec. 24 against the Broncos (Week 16).