Stevenson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh.

Stevenson was heating up the past few weeks despite the rest of New England's offense struggling more than ever, but he's now in danger of missing multiple games after a high-ankle sprain forced him out of Sunday's 6-0 loss to the Chargers late in the first quarter. He missed the rest of the game and didn't practice at all during the short week, likely leaving Ezekiel Elliott to handle a huge role in the backfield Thursday after playing 93 percent of snaps over the final three quarters this past Sunday. Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty are the depth options in the backfield, with both seemingly more likely to take passing-down snaps than carries. Stevenson's next chance to play will come Week 15 against the Chiefs on Dec. 17.