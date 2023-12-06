Stevenson (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Pittsburgh.

Stevenson was heating up the past few weeks despite the rest of New England's offense struggling more than ever, but he's now in danger of missing multiple games after a high ankle sprain forced him out of Sunday's loss to the Chargers late in the first quarter. He missed the rest of the game and didn't practice at all last week, likely leaving Ezekiel Elliott to handle a huge role in the backfield Thursday night after playing 93 percent of snaps post-first-quarter this past Sunday. Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty are the depth options, with both seemingly more likely to take pass snaps than run snaps. Stevenson's next chance to play will be Week 15 against the Chiefs (Sun., Dec. 17).