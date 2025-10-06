Stevenson took seven carries for 14 yards, two touchdowns and a lost fumble while adding two receptions for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Bills.

Stevenson led New England's three-headed backfield with his seven carries Sunday, rewarding fantasy managers with a pair of trips to the end zone. The bad news for the veteran rusher was that his ball security woes continued with his third lost fumble in as many games. Luckily Stevenson's case of fumblitis didn't cost his team a shot at victory like it did in Week 3 against the Steelers. That said, it wouldn't be surprising if the Patriots leaned more heavily on TreVeyon Henderson and Antonio Gibson going forward if Stevenson is unable to correct his turnover issues.