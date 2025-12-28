Stevenson rushed eight times for 47 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for 55 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 42-10 win over the Jets.

Stevenson scored on consecutive drives, running in a one-yard touchdown in the first quarter and catching a 22-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second as the Patriots raced out to a 21-0 lead. He had eight carries compared to 19 for TreVeyon Henderson, who cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol prior to Sunday's win, but Henderson wasn't targeted in the passing game. Stevenson has churned out at least 77 scrimmage yards in four consecutive games, remaining productive despite ceding most of the rushing opportunities to Henderson in recent weeks. Both running backs will likely continue to play substantial roles in Week 18 against the Dolphins, as New England can earn the top seed in the AFC and a wild-card round bye with a win over Miami and a Denver loss to the Chargers.