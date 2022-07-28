Early on in training camp, Stevenson has been seeing added third-down reps, Henry McKenna of USA Today reports.

It's clear that Stevenson will be part of the Patriots' early-down mix this season along with Damien Harris, but for now the 2021 fourth-rounder is logging added third-down reps, with veteran change-of-pace back James White (hip) on the active/PUP list and rookie Pierre Strong dealing with an undisclosed injury. For his part, Stevenson notes that he feels "a lot more comfortable running routes and catching the football," adding that he "did a lot of that (during the offseason): running routes, getting better with my hands, pass protection." Meanwhile, the 24-year-old, who the Patriots officially list at 6-foot, 230 pounds, says he's at about 225 pounds these days, and if that helps his quickness at all, it's plausible that the Oklahoma product -- who saw just 18 targets in 12 games last season -- could see some added opportunities in the passing game in 2022, even when his banged up teammates return to the mix.