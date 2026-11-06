With TreVeyon Henderson (illness) ruled out for Week 9, Stevenson is set to handle an expanded workload Sunday against the Packers, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Henderson will miss a second straight game tending to medical issue. With the second-year running back out last week against Miami, Stevenson logged 76.7 percent of the offensive snaps and handled a season-high 19 carries, turning them into 82 scoreless yards. He also caught three passes on three targets. Stevenson will be a volume-driven, home-favorite RB1/2 for fantasy against Green Bay, while Corey Kiner will step into the RB2 role again.