Stevenson is expected to take on a heavier workload for the next few weeks while TreVeyon Henderson recovers from a high-ankle sprain that he sustained in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Raiders, per ESPN.

The good news for Henderson is that surgery is not required, but whether an stint on injured reserve is necessary remains to be seen. Stevenson has served as the Patriots' RB1 this season, and the veteran's share of the backfield snap count figures to grow even more for as long as Henderson is sidelined, with Corey Kiner slated to take on backup duties. Over his last two games, Stevenson has turned 26 carries into 111 yards (4.3 YPC) and two touchdowns while adding six catches on eight targets for 48 yards.