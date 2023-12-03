Initial X-rays on Stevenson's right ankle were negative and the belief is that the running back's MRI will reveal a sprain, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic.
The results of Stevenson's MRI thus loom large, but with the Patriots on a short week and playing again Thursday against the Steelers, the running back's Week 14 status is cloudy. If Stevenson is unavailable versus Pittsburgh, added backfield touches will be on tap for Ezekiel Elliott, with Ty Montgomery and JaMycal Hasty available in reserve.
