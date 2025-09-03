Stevenson (undisclosed) isn't listed on the Patriots' injury report in advance of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Raiders.

Stevenson managed an unspecified injury as the preseason wound down, but the running back's full participation in Wednesday's practice sets the stage for the 27-year-old to claim a key role (particularly on early-downs) in a backfield that also includes 2025 second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson, as well as fellow returnee Antonio Gibson. A look at ADP in drafts ahead of Week 1 reveals that Henderson is viewed as the upside play from a fantasy standpoint, and while the dynamic rookie is bound to cut into Stevenson's volume, there should be enough touches -- in a New England offense that could well lean on the ground game -- for both Stevenson and Henderson to provide lineup utility on a weekly basis.