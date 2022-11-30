Stevenson's teammate Damien harris (thigh) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Buffalo.
Stevenson has been the lead back even when Harris is healthy, and the second-year pro then sees even more work when his teammate is out, averaging 15.4 carries and 6.4 targets in the five games Harris has missed or left early with an injury. The Bills present a tough matchup, but Stevenson's workload projection is among the best of all running backs for Week 13, and his involvement as a pass catcher keeps him somewhat protected against the game-script concerns that often plague bigger backs.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Busy day as receiver Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Racks up 82 scrimmage yards•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tallies receiving score•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Slated to see expanded role Sunday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Tops 140 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Remains Patriots' lead back•