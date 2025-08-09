Stevenson rushed seven times for 36 yards and wasn't targeted in Friday's 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders.

The Patriots showcased the potential breakdown in roles between Stevenson and rookie second-round pick TreVeyon Henderson on their first few drives. Stevenson handled most of the carries to keep the offense on schedule while Henderson showed off his speed in space, turning one carry and three targets into 30 offensive yards in addition to scoring a touchdown on the opening kickoff. Stevenson figures to remain a key contributor in what projects to be a run-heavy Patriots offense despite the addition of Henderson. New England's next preseason game will be Aug. 16 in Minnesota.