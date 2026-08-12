Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Shining in red zone

Stevenson has shined in red-zone drills and as a receiver at training camp, Mark Daniels of MassLive.com reports.

Stevenson was a standout in Tuesday's joint practice with the Colts, skying over a defender for a touchdown catch in the end zone, while making "multiple nice plays" throughout the day, per Daniels. While TreVeyon Henderson is the shiny 2025 early-round pick, Stevenson has been the steady presence atop the depth chart this summer after he averaged a strong 4.6 yards per carry across 14 regular-season appearances last season. Stevenson also played 70 percent of the offensive snaps to Henderson's 32 percent during New England's playoff run. Stevenson is still being drafted after Henderson in fantasy and looks like one of the better value picks in the middle rounds, especially after he had a career year as a receiver in 2025, averaging 10.8 yards on 32 catches during the regular season.