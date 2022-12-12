With Damien Harris (thigh) inactive, Stevenson will continue to lead the Patriots' backfield Monday night against the Cardinals.

Harris was also unavailable for the Patriots' Week 13 loss to the Bills, a contest in which Stevenson recorded a 98 percent snap share, while carrying 10 times for 54 yards and catching six of his team-high eight targets for 24 yards. On Monday, Stevenson should once again handle the bulk of the team's backfield touches, with Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris in reserve, a context that puts Stevenson in a position to put up fantasy-worthy numbers versus an Arizona defense that is allowing an average of 110.8 rushing yards per game.