With Damien Harris (hamstring) inactive, Stevenson is in line to lead the Patriots' rushing corps Sunday against the Browns, Evan Lazar of the team's official site reports.

Rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris are available to handle complementary work, but look for Stevenson to log a heavy workload in Harris' absence Sunday. With Bailey Zappe making his second straight start at QB, Stevenson figures to be a focal point of the Patriots offense versus Cleveland, a context that boosts his Week 6 fantasy upside.