Stevenson rushed eight times for 24 yards and failed to bring in either of his two targets in the Patriots' 34-0 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Stevenson drew even with Ezekiel Elliott in carries on the afternoon, but as his line shows, that didn't lead to any meaningful production. Stevenson's outlook for the day was muddled by the increasingly large deficit the Patriots incurred as the afternoon wore on, and given New England's almost incomplete inability to threaten teams through the air with either Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, but he may have an opportunity to benefit from a more normal game script in a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders.