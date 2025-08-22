Stevenson (undisclosed) didn't play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Giants.

Stevenson, who has been managing an unspecified injury that isn't viewed as significant, sported a non-contact jersey in his return to practice this week, per Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, but there's nothing to suggests that his Week 1 status is in any danger. Added clarity in that regard will arrive no later than the Patriots' first official injury/practice report, but as the coming season approaches Stevenson is set to reprise his key role in a backfield that also includes dynamic 2025 second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson, along with fellow returnee Antonio Gibson. Though Henderson remains the upside play from a fantasy standpoint and figures to cut into Stevenson's volume this season, there should be enough touches, in an offense that could lean toward the run, for both players to carry weekly fantasy lineup utility.