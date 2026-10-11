Stevenson (knee) is expected to play in Sunday's game versus the Raiders, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After coach Mike Vrabel told Taylor Kyles of CLNSMedia.com on Wednesday that Stevenson wouldn't practice due to a leg injury to kick off Week 5 prep, the running back wound up being limited and maintained that activity level through Friday with a listed knee injury. A questionable tag for Sunday followed, but per Rapoport, Stevenson is poised to play through the issue. What that means for the workloads of Stevenson and fellow RB TreVeyon Henderson remains to be seen.