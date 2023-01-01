Stevenson (ankle) is in line to suit up for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Stevenson has been tending to an ankle injury since a Week 14 win at Arizona, but he continued to lead the Patriots backfield the last two contests en route to 36 touches for 201 yards from scrimmage and a rushing TD. This week, he was limited in practice Wednesday through Friday and was tagged as questionable for Week 17 action, but it appears as if he'll be available Sunday for a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. If he's active, Stevenson will be welcoming back fellow RB Damien Harris (thigh/personal), who has missed the past four outings.