Stevenson, who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup against Cincinnati due to a toe injury, is expected to suit up, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The toe issue caused Stevenson to miss each of New England's past three games. During that time, rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson moved into the starting role and scored five touchdowns (four rushing, one receiving) while averaging 88.0 rushing yards and 22.0 receiving yards per contest. With that in mind, Stevenson -- who logged an offensive snap share north of 70 percent in each of the three games prior to his absence -- may work in a more even timeshare if he indeed returns to action Sunday.