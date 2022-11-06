With Damien Harris (illness) inactive, Stevenson is in line for an expanded workload Sunday against the Colts, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

When Harris was sidelined in Week 6, Stevenson was on the field for 60 of a possible 70 snaps on offense en route to rushing 19 times for 76 yards and two TDs, whole adding four catches on five targets for 15 yards. This time around, Stevenson once again figures to be busy against an Indianapolis defense that is allowing an average of 120 rushing yards per game, while J.J. Taylor and Pierre Strong are available to work in complementary roles.