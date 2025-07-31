In an interview with Mike Garafolo of NFL Network and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network on Thursday, Stevenson indicated that he's lost 10-11 pounds since last season.

As he heads into his fifth campaign as a pro, Stevenson is set to continue his key role in a New England backfield that also includes 2025 second-rounder TreVeyon Henderson, along with fellow returnee Antonio Gibson. While Stevenson is on track to log his share of backfield touches out of the gate this season, Henderson will no doubt earn a solid portion of the work as well, with Gibson mixing in. For his part, Stevenson noted that he aimed to slim down this offseason with an eye toward staying fit for the long haul, while unlocking more breakaway speed, which is something that Henderson has plenty of himself. From a fantasy standpoint, Henderson is the upside play, which is reflected in his current ADP, but with the Patriots' passing game a work in progress, Stevenson's role in the ground game, even while working in tandem with Henderson, should be steady enough to keep him on the weekly lineup radar.