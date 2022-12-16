Stevenson (ankle) was present for the media-access portion of practice Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Stevenson logged 'DNPs' Wednesday and Thursday, but his presence at practice Friday offers hope that the running back could potentially play Sunday against the Raiders. The Patriots' upcoming injury report is slated to add further context with regard to the Week 15 playing prospects of both Stevenson and fellow running back Damien Harris (thigh).
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Still sidelined Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Out for rest of MNF•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Aggravates injury on MNF•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Returns in Arizona•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Hurts ankle on MNF•