Stevenson (thigh) remained limited at practice Thursday.
For the second straight day, Stevenson was one of 10 New England players to be deemed a limited practice participant. Unless Stevenson upgrades to full participation Friday, the team's lead back will likely approach Sunday's contest against the Saints with a Week 5 injury designation.
