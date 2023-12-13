Stevenson (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.
Stevenson didn't practice prior to being ruled out for last Thursday's win over the Steelers, and his absence from Wednesday's session clouds his status for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If Stevenson remains sidelined this weekend, Ezekiel Elliott would continue to lead New England's backfield in Week 15.
More News
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Expected to miss multiple weeks•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Listed as DNP on Monday's estimate•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: May miss time with ankle injury•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Set for tests on ankle•
-
Patriots' Rhamondre Stevenson: Won't return Sunday•