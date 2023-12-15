Stevenson (ankle) wasn't spotted at Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.
Stevenson hasn't been able to practice this week and appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Chiefs. If the Patriots rule Stevenson out later Friday, the stage would be set for Ezekiel Elliott to continue to lead the team's backfield in Week 15.
