Stevenson (toe) wasn't participating in the initial portion of Friday's practice, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

With Stevenson trending toward a sixth straight 'DNP,' it seems unlikely that he'll be available Sunday against the Buccaneers. If that ends up being the case, TreVeyon Henderson and Terrell Jennings would once again be in line to lead the Patriots' backfield in Week 10.