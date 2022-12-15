Stevenson (ankle) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Meanwhile, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site notes that Damien Harris (thigh) -- who was limited Wednesday -- practiced once again Thursday. With that in mind, Harris appears closer to playing Sunday against the Raiders than Stevenson, though that narrative could potentially shift based on what transpires during Friday's session.
