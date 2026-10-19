Stevenson rushed 14 times for 36 yards and wasn't targeted in the Patriots' 26-19 win over the Jets on Sunday.

Stevenson saw twice the rushing workload of backfield mate TreVeyon Henderson but gained only five more yards. Stevenson gained 12 of his yards on one carry, so he ran for next to nothing on his other 13 rush attempts in what was his second-least productive game on the ground this season. Henderson did lose a fumble Sunday and is managing what is reportedly a high-ankle sprain, so Stevenson is likely to remain the lead option during a Week 7 road matchup against the Bears on Thursday night.