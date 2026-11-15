Stevenson carried the ball six times for four yards and caught his only target for one yard in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich.

The whole Patriots' offense struggled after Drake Maye (ankle) was knocked out of the game early, but Stevenson also didn't look to be in peak form after dealing with a knee issue during the practice week. Corey Kiner wound up leading the backfield with just 25 rushing yards on 10 totes. Stevenson will get a Week 11 bye to rest up, and if Maye's injury ends up sidelining him for an extended period, New England could lean heavily on its running game in Week 12 against the Chargers.