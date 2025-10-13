Stevenson carried the ball 13 times for 18 yards in Sunday's 25-19 win over the Saints. He failed to catch his only target.

The fifth-year RB avoided committing another fumble, but that was about the only silver lining to his performance. Stevenson has failed to reach 40 rushing yards in four straight games, producing a woeful 2.7 YPC over that stretch, and only a couple Week 5 rushing TDs have salvaged any real fantasy value for him during that span. TreVeyon Henderson hasn't had much more success, so the duo will likely continue to work in a timeshare in Week 7 against the Titans.