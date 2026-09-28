Stevenson rushed seven times for 22 yards and brought in all three targets for 16 yards in the Patriots' 35-6 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

As was the case with backfield mate TreVeyon Henderson, Stevenson saw his opportunities on the ground capped to an extent by a game script that saw the Patriots already down 11 by halftime and 25 heading into the fourth quarter. Stevenson was just one carry and rushing yard apiece behind Henderson's workload on the ground, and both backs will look to be more involved in a key Week 4 road matchup against the Bills next Sunday.