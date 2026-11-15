Stevenson (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Lions in Munich.

Though he initially appeared likely to miss multiple weeks after sustaining a knee tendon injury in last Sunday's 45-27 loss to the Packers, Stevenson won't end up being sidelined for any game action at all. After being held out of the Patriots' first practice of Week 10, Stevenson proceeded to turn in a pair of limited sessions en route to taking a questionable designation into Sunday. He appears to have made it through a pregame workout no worse for the wear and should be on track to lead the New England backfield once again, with Corey Kiner and Lan Larison on hand as his backup options after TreVeyon Henderson (illness) was moved to injured reserve Saturday.