Stevenson (ankle) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Bengals.
Stevenson was listed as questionable ahead of this past Sunday's loss to the Raiders but suited up and recorded 19 carries for 172 yards and a touchdown and two catches for minus-4 yards. He'll continue to play through his ankle issue Saturday, and barring any in-game setbacks, he'll continue to log the bulk of the work in a New England backfield that's still without Damien Harris (thigh), with rookies Pierre Strong and Kevin Harris available provide support.
