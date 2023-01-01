Stevenson (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Stevenson approached the contest listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion this past week, but he'll continue to play through an ankle issue he's managed over the last couple of games and is thus in line to maintain his key role in the Patriots' backfield versus Miami. While the 6-foot, 230-pounder could lose some touches to Damien Harris (who is back in the mix Sunday following a four-game absence), barring any in-game setbacks, Stevenson should still log enough carries and targets to retain fantasy utility in Week 17.
